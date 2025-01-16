Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Up 6.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $341.47 and last traded at $340.14. 187,956 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 434,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.98.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.90.

The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 187.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.06 and its 200-day moving average is $266.78.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 188,901 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $64,139,445.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446.88. The trade was a 99.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,124 shares of company stock worth $89,126,238 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth approximately $204,768,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,663,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,085,000 after purchasing an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 30,909.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 355,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,135,000 after purchasing an additional 353,918 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,512,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

