Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Trading Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) were up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 361,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 97,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Durango Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

About Durango Resources

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

Featured Stories

