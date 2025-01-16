DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €40.40 ($41.65) and last traded at €39.88 ($41.11). 47,823 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.68 ($40.91).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.92.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.