DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €40.40 ($41.65) and last traded at €39.88 ($41.11). 47,823 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.68 ($40.91).
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.92.
DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.