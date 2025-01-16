e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Up 5.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $163.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as high as $135.86 and last traded at $135.15. Approximately 518,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,279,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.41.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
