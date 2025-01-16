E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

E.On Stock Performance

E.On stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,554. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. E.On has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get E.On alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EONGY. Barclays upgraded shares of E.On to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.