EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) & Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Head to Head Contrast

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 97.9% of EACO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and EACO”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $2.00 million 2.02 -$10,000.00 $0.19 8.95 EACO $356.23 million 0.55 $14.95 million $4.11 9.73

Profitability

EACO has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology. Rubicon Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EACO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Rubicon Technology and EACO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -29.90% -122.29% -47.56% EACO 5.44% 16.92% 11.46%

Summary

EACO beats Rubicon Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. It serves defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Bensenville, Illinois.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc., distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products. The company also provides customized services and solutions for various production needs, including special packaging, bin stocking, kitting and assembly, bar coding, electronic requisitioning, integrated supply programs, and others. It supplies parts used in the manufacture of products to a range of industries, including aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine. The company sells its products primarily to the original equipment manufacturers through its sales representatives and distribution centers. EACO Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

