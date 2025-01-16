Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. 3,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.1354 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

