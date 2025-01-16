ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04. 944,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,849,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

ECARX Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECARX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECARX stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

