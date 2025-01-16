Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as high as $0.78. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 1,043,520 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EKSO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

