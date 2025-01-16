Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 0.9% of Heritage Family Offices LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $120.75 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens downgraded Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

