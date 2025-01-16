Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.83, but opened at $63.70. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 487,891 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.59.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,214,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,360,000 after buying an additional 1,258,778 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $51,582,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,737,000 after purchasing an additional 438,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

