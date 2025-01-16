Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,031 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 4.0% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $26,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zega Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

EPD stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

