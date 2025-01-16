ERn Financial LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. The trade was a 99.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,817,500. This trade represents a 24.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,742 shares of company stock valued at $131,030,268. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Netflix from $1,065.00 to $1,040.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.82.

Netflix Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $848.26 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.26 and a 52 week high of $941.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $362.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $881.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $755.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

