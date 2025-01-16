Essex Savings Bank Has $694,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 120,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the period. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 185,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $206.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.26 and a 200-day moving average of $183.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $222.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

