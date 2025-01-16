Essex Savings Bank Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,411 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.65.

NYSE:COP opened at $105.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Arjun N. Murti acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.87 per share, for a total transaction of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,205. The trade was a 13.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.80 per share, with a total value of $1,017,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,400. This represents a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

