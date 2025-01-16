Essex Savings Bank Purchases 715 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

NVO stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $372.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $80.05 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

