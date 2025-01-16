Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 60.7% in December

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $77.35 on Thursday. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $72.79 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45.
About Evolution AB (publ)
