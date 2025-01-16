Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 60.7% in December

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the December 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $77.35 on Thursday. Evolution AB has a 1-year low of $72.79 and a 1-year high of $134.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

