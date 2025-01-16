Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 50000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Fancamp Exploration Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$20.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leonard Francis Macdonald acquired 500,000 shares of Fancamp Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders purchased 1,445,000 shares of company stock worth $89,855 in the last three months. 31.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

