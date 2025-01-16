Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
GRFFF remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Thursday. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.
About Fibra Danhos
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fibra Danhos
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.