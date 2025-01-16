Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Stock Performance

GRFFF remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Thursday. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20.

About Fibra Danhos

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values.

