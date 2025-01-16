Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCVGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.15. 58,625 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $130.89 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

