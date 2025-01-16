Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 3,211 Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,223,000.

NASDAQ:UIVM opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $218.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $50.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

