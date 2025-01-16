Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,941 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $92.32 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $97.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.
About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
