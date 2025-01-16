Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $32,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 524,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,222,000 after buying an additional 50,340 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $925.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.