Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 27,738 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $45.31.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

