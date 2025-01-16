Financial Enhancement Group LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,870 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

NEE stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

