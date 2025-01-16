Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Trading Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 125,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Fintech Select Ltd, Trading Down 3.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.
Fintech Select Ltd, Company Profile
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fintech Select Ltd,
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Select Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Select Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.