First Bancshares (FBMS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $59,910.00 billion for the quarter.
First Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. 90,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,423. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.
First Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About First Bancshares
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
