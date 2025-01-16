First Bancshares (FBMS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $59,910.00 billion for the quarter.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. 90,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,423. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

