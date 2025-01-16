First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Short Interest Up 209.7% in December

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 209.7% from the December 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FV traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.16. 85,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,936. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $49.73 and a one year high of $62.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FV. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

