First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.01 and last traded at $119.36. 12,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 13,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,178,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

