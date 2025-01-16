Fiske (LON:FKE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 70.01 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.86). Fiske shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.87), with a volume of 26 shares trading hands.

Fiske Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 70.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.62. The company has a market cap of £8.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.14.

Fiske Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Fiske’s previous dividend of $0.25. Fiske’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

About Fiske

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

