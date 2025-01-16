Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Shares Down 30.8% – Here’s Why

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 30.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.

