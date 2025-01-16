Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) Shares Down 30.8% – Here’s Why

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 30.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.
Flight Centre Travel Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.
Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure and corporate sectors in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries, as well as supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flight Centre Travel Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flight Centre Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.