Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Makes New $776,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.66 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

