Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,732 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 231.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

