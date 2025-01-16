Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 765.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,617 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 92.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,560 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3,150.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,266 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 102.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,502,000 after buying an additional 1,107,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on O. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE O opened at $53.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $58.37.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.95%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

