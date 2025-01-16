Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 125,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 142,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,992.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 142,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

