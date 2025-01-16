Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Purchases 624 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 639.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 85,606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of XT stock opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $63.37.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

