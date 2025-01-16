Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.97 and last traded at $55.82, with a volume of 201584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.07.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $674.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,494,000 after purchasing an additional 958,040 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,859,000 after acquiring an additional 527,519 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 274,529 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,925,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 253.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 152,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 109,489 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.