Fund L.P. Forager Sells 16,219 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $554,851.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 990,894 shares in the company, valued at $33,898,483.74. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 21,805 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $701,466.85.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 597 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $19,241.31.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,555 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $247,804.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,265 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $209,626.90.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,300 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $177,550.00.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. 92,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 44.42 and a current ratio of 44.42. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 94.1% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 207,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 100,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $234,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

