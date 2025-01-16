Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Down 12.7% – Should You Sell?

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.68 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.68 ($0.09). Approximately 1,231,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,684,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Get Fusion Antibodies alerts:

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.