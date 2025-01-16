Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Shares Down 12.7% – Should You Sell?

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.68 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.68 ($0.09). Approximately 1,231,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,684,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).
Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 7.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -203.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.87.
Fusion Antibodies Company Profile
The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.
