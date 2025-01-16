Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $36.59 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $36,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.53.

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV traded down $7.99 on Thursday, reaching $381.30. The stock had a trading volume of 235,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,231. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

