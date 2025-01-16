GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Director John Randall Waterfield Purchases 131,779 Shares

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) Director John Randall Waterfield purchased 131,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $31,626.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 936,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,826.96. This trade represents a 16.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GEE Group Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE JOB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,160,063. GEE Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GEE Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,499,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,873 shares during the quarter. GEE Group accounts for about 3.3% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP owned about 8.73% of GEE Group worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

