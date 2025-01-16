Gladstone Commercial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOODO opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $22.42.

About Gladstone Commercial

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

