Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.06 and traded as low as $10.27. Gladstone Land shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 353,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $385.01 million, a PE ratio of -40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -215.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 224.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 41.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

