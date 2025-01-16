Greenbrier Companies Inc. Shareholders Approve Directors and Compensation Plans at Annual Meeting**At the recent Annual Meeting of Shareholders held virtually on January 9, 2025, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) saw significant proposals

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Greenbrier Companies’s 8K filing here.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greenbrier Companies
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why