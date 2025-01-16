Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Trading Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) were up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 127,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 109,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Grown Rogue International Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

