Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $17.97. 210,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,659,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Supervielle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 212.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

