Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys 9,790 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 224.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,315,000 after purchasing an additional 290,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 497,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,502,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

