Guardian Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,320.8% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

