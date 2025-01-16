Guardian Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,849,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 197.9% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

