Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 194,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 76,948 shares.The stock last traded at $28.55 and had previously closed at $28.49.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,576,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,172,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,048,000 after buying an additional 147,557 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,296,000 after buying an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 699,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after buying an additional 43,321 shares during the period.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.